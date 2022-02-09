Newcastle United linked defender Nico Schlotterbeck has admitted that he was very clear about staying at Freiburg despite offers from other clubs, but could rethink the situation in the summer.

The 22-year-old defender’s future at Freiburg came under the scanner in the last transfer window due to interest from several clubs in Europe.

Newcastle were amongst the clubs who were keen to snap him up in the January transfer window, but the German eventually decided to continue at Freiburg and finish the season there.

Schlotterbeck stressed that he was clear about staying at Freiburg as he enjoys the confidence of everyone at the club and he was keen to spend the rest of the campaign at the club.

He told German magazine Sport Bild: “It was clear to me that I would be staying at Freiburg.

“I have the confidence of the coach and the officials here and I want to play a strong season with Freiburg.”

Newcastle are expected to try and sign him again in the summer if they stay in the Premier League, with Schlotterbeck a highly rated defensive prospect and the Magpies only landed one centre-back in January.

But there is also serious interest from Borussia Dortmund, who want to take him to the Westfalenstadion.

And he conceded that if he feels that he needs to move on Freiburg in the summer he will do it.

“For me, it’s always crucial where I can take the next step.

“In the summer, I was sure it was the case here, and that’s exactly what happened.

“If I have the feeling that I should take the next step somewhere else, I will do it.”

Schlotterbeck is likely to be tested with proposals when the summer transfer window opens.