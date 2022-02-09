Che Adams has hailed Southampton’s 3-2 win at Tottenham Hotspur and admits the Saints are buzzing after winning the Premier League encounter in north London.

Tottenham took the lead after 18 minutes on home turf, but were pegged back just five minutes later when Armando Broja struck for the visitors.

Spurs again pulled ahead with 20 minutes left in the game through Heung-Min Son, but the home side were then shocked as Southampton first levelled through Mohamed Elyounoussi in the 79th minute before Adams grabbed the winner three minutes later.

Adams is delighted at Southampton’s come-from-behind win in north London and admits that Saints are buzzing with taking all three points from a difficult place to go.

“We could have won it in the first half but got over the line and are buzzing now”, the striker was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“For them to come out and score was a kick in the teeth but we managed to turn it around.

“I caught the flight of the ball and managed to head it on goal.

“Everyone works so hard day in day out and we scraped it again.

“They had a disallowed goal but we stuck together and got the three points.

“Against teams like Tottenham, they are going to punish you but we are full of confidence going into the weekend against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

“This is a hard place to come and they are a great team”, Adams added.

The defeat does real damage to Tottenham’s hopes of challenging for a top four spot, while Southampton are in the top ten.