Barcelona are pessimistic about their chances of getting the full €40m figure mentioned in the loan agreement with Aston Villa for Philippe Coutinho in the summer.

Coutinho has made a massive impact since joining the Midlands club on loan from Barcelona in the winter transfer window.

He has scored twice and has two assists in three appearances for Aston Villa and has justified Steven Gerrard’s decision to sign him last month.

Villa have a €40m option to make the move permanent but they are yet to take a call on whether to sign him on a permanent deal in the summer.

But according to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona are not expecting Aston Villa to pay the full figure in the option to buy agreement.

The Catalan giants are pessimistic about the prospect of getting that figure from the Midlands club.

Aston Villa are expected to want to renegotiate the fee for Coutinho if they decide to try and sign him on a permanent deal this summer.

If a deal is agreed between the two clubs it is expected to be lower than the fee they agreed to in January.