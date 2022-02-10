Newcastle United have already started working on putting together a long list of targets for the summer transfer window, according to The Chronicle.

The 3-1 win over Everton took Newcastle above the relegation zone for the first time in several months and there is now genuine hope that they will survive in the Premier League this season.

Newcastle spent £92m to sign five players in the January transfer window and they have bigger plans for next summer as well.

While there are still doubts over which division Newcastle will be playing in next season, their recruitment drive for the summer has already begun.

Headed by Steve Nickson, Newcastle have already started working on compiling a long list of targets for the next transfer window.

It has been claimed that the Magpies are working on a list of players that will cover bases for all eventualities.

There is genuine optimism at Newcastle they will be working from a position of being a Premier League club next summer.

Newcastle are keen to avoid the mistakes of the last window where they dwelled on a few targets for too long.

The club are working hard to make sure that if they survive they will never be in such a position again through strong recruitment.