The representatives of Newcastle United target Sven Botman are set to hold talks with AC Milan over a potential San Siro move for the Lille defender.

Botman was the big target for Newcastle in January, but Lille rejected a big offer from the Magpies to hold on to the Dutchman.

He is considered by many to be one of the top young defenders in Europe and Newcastle are expected to go after him again next summer if they survive in the Premier League.

Tottenham are also reportedly interested in signing him, but AC Milan have been pushing to land the Dutchman for several months.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Botman’s entourage are scheduled to meet the Serie A giants again today to discuss the defender’s future.

The 22-year-old defender is AC Milan’s top defensive target and the club are keen to bring him in next summer.

The Dutchman is believed to be keen on the move as well but for the moment there is no agreement over a contract or a fee.

More clubs are expected to enter the fray over the next few months and AC Milan are looking to get an early advantage.

They are pushing to convince the player first before looking to approach Lille with an offer ahead of the summer.