Arsenal target Alexander Isak is being considered as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland by Barcelona.

Haaland is likely to be the most sought-after striker in the summer when he is expected to leave Dortmund for his next destination.

The Norwegian’s €75m release clause makes him a big target for several clubs and Barcelona are convinced that they are very much in the race to sign him at the end of the season.

But it has been claimed that the Catalan giants are also planning for the possibility of missing out on Haaland in the summer as well.

And according to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona have a serious interest in Isak as an alternative target to the Dortmund striker.

Barcelona have been tracking him for several months and his performances have been closely scrutinised by the club’s recruitment team.

The Catalan giants have previously tried to sign him and have continued to remain in contact with his entourage.

The club will consider making a move for him in the summer if Haaland goes somewhere else.

Isak is also likely to be on Arsenal’s radar in the summer after the club failed to sign him in January.