Chelsea have an option to extend Cesar Azpilicueta’s contract for two more years regardless of what the player wants to do, it has been claimed in Spain.

Azpilicueta’s contract expires at the end of the season and there is still no agreement over a new deal between the Spaniard and Chelsea.

The 32-year-old is in his tenth season at Chelsea and would like to continue at Stamford Bridge, with his family settled in London.

But he wants a better contract than that which Chelsea have offered and Barcelona are interested in snapping him up on a free transfer.

The Catalan giants have held talks with Azpilicueta over a contract, but according to Spanish daily Marca, Chelsea have an ace up their sleeve if they want to keep the experienced defender.

It has been claimed that Chelsea have an option to extend the Spaniard’s stay by two more years regardless of what he wants.

The Blues have the unilateral option and can take it up from now until the end of his current contract.

However, Chelsea are likely to want to negotiate a new deal with the Spaniard given his services over the last decade.