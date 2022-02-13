Fixture: Leicester City vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

West Ham United boss David Moyes has named his starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The Hammers earned a vital win over Watford in midweek league action to keep their top four push on track, but the result was overshadowed by Moyes picking Kurt Zouma in his team, despite an outcry due to animal cruelty on the part of the defender, who is being investigated by the RSPCA.

Moyes will be keen to see his side register another win today and they beat Leicester 4-1 at the London Stadium earlier this season.

However, the Hammers have only won four of their last nine fixtures on the road.

West Ham have Lukasz Fabianski in goal for the game, while in defence Moyes picks Vladimir Coufal and Aaron Cresswell as full-backs, with Craig Dawson and Zouma in the centre.

Midfield sees the Hammers go with Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek, while further up the pitch Moyes plays Jarrod Bowen, Manuel Lanzini and Pablo Fornals, with Michail Antonio up top.

If Moyes needs to make changes he has options on the bench to call for, including Mark Noble and Alex Kral.

West Ham United Team vs Leicester City

Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Fornals, Lanzini, Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Johnson, Fredericks, Diop, Noble, Kral, Benrahma, Vlasic, Yarmolenko