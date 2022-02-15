David Moyes has been pushing West Ham United to change their approach to new contracts for players, according to the Evening Standard.

West Ham are reportedly planning new contract talks with Jarrod Bowen in the summer amidst talk of Liverpool being interested in signing him.

Bowen has more than three years left on his current contract, but the club are willing to offer him fresh terms given his performances.

The change in approach from West Ham is down to Moyes pushing for new deals for his top performers.

It has been claimed that the West Ham boss has been pushing the club to change their approach when it comes to new contracts.

He wants West Ham to offer new deals to the top performers even if they have a number of years left on their current contracts.

The West Ham boss wants his top players to feel rewarded and it also strengthens West Ham’s position if other clubs want to snare them away.

Bowen has been a big player for West Ham and Moyes wants him tied down to a new contract soon.