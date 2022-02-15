Stefan de Vrij, who is on Tottenham Hotspur’s transfer radar for the summer, rejected a lucrative proposal to join Newcastle United in January, it has been claimed in Italy.

Newcastle’s search for centre-backs was one of the running themes of the winter transfer window in the Premier League last month.

Several defenders rejected moves to St. James’ Park and Newcastle also struggled to convince clubs to sell their top stars in the middle of the season.

They wanted to sign two top-class centre-backs but only managed to bring one defender, in the shape of Dan Burn from Brighton.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Tottenham target De Vrij was one more centre-back who rejected a move to Newcastle in January.

Newcastle were targeting players who had six or 18 months left on their current deals, and the Dutchman falls into that category.

He has a contract until the end of next season with Inter and Newcastle offered him a lucrative contract to move to England.

But the defender was not interested in a move and wanted to spend the season at the San Siro.

He is expected to move on from Inter in the summer when he will have a year left on his contract.

Tottenham are one of the clubs who are keen to snap him up at the end of the season as he is well-liked by Antonio Conte, who managed him at Inter.