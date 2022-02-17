Aston Villa injured star Marvelous Nakamba is hopeful that he will be able to play for the Villans again before the season is out, according to Birmingham Live.

Nakamaba was a vital part of the squad for the Villans before his injury in December, missing just five games in the Premier League.

Unfortunately for the midfielder, he suffered an injury in a league game against Liverpool in December and he has been out since.

In addition to missing games for Aston Villa, the Zimbabwean had to miss the Africa Cup of Nations and it was feared he may miss out the rest of the season.

However, the midfielder has made it his aim to be match-fit before the season concludes and play a further part in the Villans’ campaign.

The midfielder’s rehab is going satisfactorily and with his recovery going smoothly as it is going, he is aiming for a return before the season is over.

Nakamaba ‘s injury required surgery, which went successfully and his thoughts have already turned to a return to the pitch.

The midfielder made a total of 14 appearances for the Villans before his injury this season and he will be hoping that he can add to that.