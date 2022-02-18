Nottingham Forest have been left furious at the postponement of their clash against Bournemouth as they travelled down to the south coast last night, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Steve Cooper’s Forest side were due to lock horns with Bournemouth on the south coast in the Championship this evening, but the game has been called off.

Storm Eunice has battered the UK and the decision has been made not to go ahead with the match due to safety concerns.

Nottingham Forest are furious at the situation as they travelled for the game last night and pushed for a decision this morning; but the game has only just been called off.

Cooper’s side offered to play the game on Saturday morning to fulfil the fixture.

Bournemouth though rejected the proposal from Nottingham Forest.

The Cherries sit second in the Championship standings, inside the automatic promotion spots, and have a four-point lead over third placed Blackburn Rovers.

Nottingham Forest meanwhile are seventh, just outside the playoff spots, and victory at Bournemouth tonight would have moved them inside the top six, even if only temporarily.