Fixture: West Ham United vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

West Ham boss David Moyes has named his starting eleven and substitutes that will take on Newcastle United at the London Stadium this afternoon in a big Premier League clash.

The Hammers are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw at Leicester City and will look to get three more points in their quest for a place in the top four.

Moyes has continued to pick centre-back Kurt Zouma in the starting eleven despite the controversy surrounding the Frenchman at the moment.

Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice will look to control the middle of the park and dominate Newcastle United at home today.

Michail Antonio will again lead the line for West Ham and he will get help from the attackers behind him in Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals.

Issa Diop, Mark Noble and Andriy Yarmolenko are some of the options Moyes has on the bench today against Newcastle.

West Ham United Team vs Newcastle United

Fabianski; Fredericks, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Alese, Diop, Johnson, Noble, Kral, Chesters, Vlasic, Yarmolenko