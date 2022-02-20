West Ham United star Aaron Cresswell is of the view that the Hammers need to go back to their free-flowing goalscoring form if they are to finish the season strongly.

The Hammers are fourth in the table when it comes to goals scored but have recently struggled to put games away by outscoring their opponents.

Since their win against Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day the Hammers have not scored three goals in a game and the draw against Newcastle Untied this weekend means manager David Moyes’ side have now won only one match in five in the league.

Cresswell admitted that there has been a shortage of goals from the Hammers, but assured the fans that the team are working towards reaching the same attacking levels as earlier in the season.

The left-back insists that the game against the Magpies, though disappointing, will in no way decide where the Hammers are going to finish as there are still plenty of games to be played.

“The goals have dried up a bit”, Cresswell was quoted as saying by West Ham’s official site post-match.

“We started the season flying, scoring more than two a game at one point and they have dried up, but look, we’ve got to back to the same level so we’ll work on that in training this week.

“It’s frustrating again to just take one point today, but we’ve got to move on.

“I still think there is plenty of games left in the league and today’s game is not going to decide where we’re going to finish.

“There are still 12 games to go and plenty of points to play for, so let’s regroup and go again.”

Cresswell set up the goal the Hammers scored against the Magpies, providing the free-kick from which Craig Dawson scored, but they did not score again and will be looking for more potent attacking displays as the season nears its conclusion.