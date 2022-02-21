Garth Crooks has insisted that West Ham United centre-back Craig Dawson has got his thirst for scoring goals again, which has made him a very dangerous player in the opposition’s penalty area.

Having permanently joined the Hammers last summer from Watford following an initial loan spell, Dawson has remained a key player under David Moyes this season.

The centre-back scored for the second Premier League game on the trot at the weekend for West Ham in their 1-1 draw against Newcastle, having also found the net against Leicester City earlier this month.

Crooks highlighted that Dawson has always been a goalscoring defender as is evident from his spells at West Bromwich Albion and Watford and stressed he has now got that taste for goals again, this time in Hammers colours.

The former top flight star added that Dawson is a very dangerous player in the opposition’s penalty box in addition to being an excellent defender.

“He [Dawson] did it away against Leicester and again against a Newcastle side who look better with every game”, Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column.

“Craig Dawson has got the taste for goals in his veins again.

“He had it at West Brom, Watford and now West Ham.

“Dawson is a very dangerous opponent in the opposition’s penalty area but he’s also an excellent defender.”

West Ham have been struggling to get results of late in the Premier League but will look to get back to winning ways on Sunday when they host fellow top four hopefuls Wolverhampton Wanderers.