Newcastle United have already put plans in place for a summer of signings in the transfer window, according to The Chronicle.

The Magpies are feeling confident after a good run of form put them four points above the relegation zone and they are expecting to pull even further away from trouble over the coming weeks.

Thoughts are increasingly moving towards the summer transfer window, where Newcastle are expected to make their financial power felt in the market.

And Newcastle have already put plans in place, with sources telling the Chronicle: “Plans are already in place for the summer in terms of signings.”

Newcastle, majority owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, splashed over £90m in the January transfer window.

The club were prepared to make more signings, but missed out on another centre-back, a midfielder and a striker on deadline day.

Now Newcastle are shaping up for the summer window as they aim to back Eddie Howe to ensure they can push up the Premier League standings next term.

They could return for centre-back targets Diego Carlos and Sven Botman, while attacker Jesse Lingard could also be on their radar, along with Hugo Ekitike.