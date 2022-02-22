Tottenham Hotspur target Paulo Dybala is keen on a move to Barcelona but for the moment he is not a priority target for the Catalan giants.

Dybala will be out of contract in the summer and so far, there is no agreement between the player and Juventus over a new deal.

The Argentine has been offered a new deal but the terms are incentivised based on appearances and performances.

More talks are expected between the two sides in the coming weeks but Dybala is claimed to be angling towards a move away from Juventus on a free transfer.

And according to Catalan daily Sport, the attacker is pushing for a move to Barcelona in the summer.

Barcelona have previously been interested in Dybala and the player is now prepared for the move at the end of the season.

His contractual status makes him an attractive option for Barcelona, who are still grappling with financial issues.

However, Barcelona invested in forwards in January, notably landing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Dybala will not be a priority option for them in the summer.

The Argentine also has suitors in the Premier League in the form of Tottenham, who came close to signing him in 2019.

Spurs football managing director Fabio Paratici is an admirer of Dybala and landing him would be a coup for the north London club.

Dybala is also wanted at Inter who have a history of Argentine players featuring for them.