Manchester City out on loan star Ko Itakura has outlined his wish to continue at German club Schalke beyond this season.

Itakura joined Schalke on loan in the summer and his deal contains a clause that gives the 2. Bundesliga club the option to make his switch permanent.

The centre-back has proved to be a vital player for the German side as he has made an appearance in every one of their 20 league games, starting in 19 of them.

Itakura expressed his desire to extend his stay at the German club beyond this season when the loan ends as he is enjoying playing for the side.

“I feel good here and want to play for Schalke in the long term”, Itakura said to German magazine Sport Bild.

The centre-back explained however that there have not yet been any talks regarding making his move permanent and the decision can be taken out of his hands.

“Not yet”, Itakura added when asked if talks had begun.

“Nor is it my sole decision.”

Schalke are currently fifth in the 2. Bundesliga table, but only two points off top-placed Werder Bremen and it remains to be seen if the Japanese centre-back departs the Citizens without playing a single game for them.