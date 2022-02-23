Tottenham Hotspur could face competition for Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer in the summer as Manchester United are to send their chief scout to watch him in the coming weeks, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 24-year-old defender recently signed a new two-year deal with Torino, but is still almost certain to leave the Italian club in the summer.

Almost all of Italy’s top clubs – Inter, AC Milan, Napoli and Juventus – are interested in getting their hands on the Brazilian centre-back.

According to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has been recommended Bremer by his good friend Gianluca Petrachi and could swoop for him in the summer, with Spurs set to sign at least one centre-back when the window opens again.

However, another big Premier League club in Manchester United are set to enter the fray for the Torino defender.

Manchester United have taken note of the noise around Bremer and have been monitoring his performances.

It has been claimed they will now send their chief scout to Italy to take a look at the Brazilian live in action.

The Premier League giants will have a new manager in place at the end of the season and will not make a move for him unless they receive a green light from the new man at the helm.

But Bremer is very much on their radar and the club will further monitor his performances through the eyes of their head scout.