Serie A giants Napoli have joined the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur linked forward Gianluca Scamacca in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old has been emerging as a sought-after young attacker in Italy this season, where he has already scored ten goals in Serie A.

His performances have been noted by the big wigs of Italian football and clubs in Europe with a view to a summer approach.

Antonio Conte is believed to be a fan of the Italian and wants to take him to Tottenham at the end of the season as he aims to bolster his squad with an extra goal-getting option.

Inter have a serious interest in getting their hands on him, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, even Napoli are now in the race.

Lorenzo Insigne will leave Napoli at the end of the season and Dries Mertens could move on in the summer.

And Napoli are focusing on bringing in a young attacker in the next transfer window, with Scamacca emerging as a top target.

The Serie A giants are aware of the serious competition they will face if they want to secure a deal for the 23-year-old.

They are preparing to make a move for him soon and probe the possibility of a deal with Sassuolo.