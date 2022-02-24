Freiburg sporting director Jochen Saier has revealed that his side are yet to take a decision on whether Newcastle United target Nico Schlotterbeck will remain at the club or leave in the summer.

The Magpies tried to snare Schlotterbeck away from Freiburg last month, but the German outfit blocked an exit for him as they are chasing European qualification.

Newcastle could look to sign Schlotterbeck again in the summer, provided they avoid relegation from the Premier League this season, with the club’s owners plotting another spending spree in the next window having invested a significant amount in player recruitment in January.

Freiburg sporting director Saier has revealed that his side have not taken any decisions on the centre-back’s future and stressed all options are open for him, including him signing a new deal at the club.

“Anything is possible [when it comes to Schlotterbeck’s future], especially if we don’t think the general conditions are right in the summer”, Saier told German magazine Kicker.

“The fundamental decision as to whether he’s leaving or staying hasn’t been made yet. “

Saier added that his side will talk with Schlotterbeck and reach a decision about his future together and stressed whether he is the subject of any attractive offers from potential suitors will play a huge role.

“There will be a process of consideration and [we will reach a] decision together with him, which of course has a lot to do with whether there are any attractive offers for him that correspond to his value – also for us [he is] as an absolute difference maker – and [he has huge] potential.”

In addition to Newcastle, Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have also registered interest in securing the 22-year-old’s signature.