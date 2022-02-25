Newcastle United have offered a lucrative contract to Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen for a potential summer move, but the centre-back wants to join a bigger club, it has been claimed in Italy.

Christensen will be out of contract in the summer and so far there is no agreement over a new deal with Chelsea.

He has an offer from Chelsea of a four-year contract but the negotiations between the two sides stalled several months ago.

Bayern Munich have also offered him a contract to move to Bavaria, but the defender is reportedly unimpressed with what they have put on his table.

And according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, Newcastle have come in and put an offer on the Dane’s table for a potential summer swoop to St. James’ Park.

The Magpies offered him a lucrative four-year contract, which would enhance his earnings but Christensen is not interested.

The defender is not keen to join Newcastle and want to join a club who are competing at a high level.

Barcelona are also interested in him but the defender is believed to be angling for a move to the Catalan giants.

Talks have also been held with Inter but the Serie A giants are yet to put forward any concrete numbers to his camp.