Real Sociedad and Atalanta are monitoring the situation of Norwich City star Dimitris Giannoulis with an eye towards a summer move, according to Greek outlet Sportime.

Giannoulis was on loan at Norwich for the second half of last season and with 16 appearances for the Canaries he helped them get promoted to the Premier League.

His loan deal contained a clause that the Canaries would have to buy him if they got promoted and thus in the summer, the left-back made his move permanent.

Giannoulis has been less impressive this season, starting only seven game so far in the league and he is now of interest to clubs outside of England.

Both Real Sociedad and Atalanta have taken an interest in the player and could move for him in the summer after observing him.

The duo are contemplating a loan move for the left-back in the summer and with his lack of game-time this season, it remains to be seen whether he moves in the summer.

Giannoulis has made just one appearance in the league this year and that was a 10-minute cameo off the bench in mid-January.

The Canaries are bottom of the table and relegation remains a distinct possibility, but Giannoulis could be on the move in the summer.