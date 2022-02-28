Sheffield Wednesday star Callum Paterson has insisted that even if his play is not flashy or eye-catching there can be no doubt about his commitment to the team.

Paterson scored one of the goals as the Owls ran out 2-0 winners against Charlton Athletic on Saturday to move into the League One playoff places.

For Paterson it was the second game in a row he has scored after a goal drought that stretched from all the way back to early October until the match against Doncaster Rovers last weekend.

Paterson admitted that sometimes players need goals to build their confidence and he did go through a spell of disappointment but now he is back with full vigour.

Speaking to Sheffield Wednesday’s official site, Paterson said: “It’s nice to be back.

“Sometimes players need that [goals], it was a bit disappointing to be left out a few times in a row and it cut me a bit but I am hungry and I’m ready to be back playing and score some goals.”

The striker stressed that even if his performances do not set the world on fire, he is always committed to his club and will keep working away to help his team.

“Everyone who’s ever watched me knows that I am not going to set the world alight and do this and that but I’ll give a 100 per cent every time I am asked and I’ll put my body where it hurts”, Paterson added.

The goal against the Addicks took the striker’s tally to four for the season and he will be eager to continue in the same vein when the Owls take on Burton Albion on Tuesday night.