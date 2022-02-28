Norwich City winger Christos Tzolis is unhappy at Carrow Road amid a lack of game time, according to Greek daily Sportime.

Tzolis made the move to Carrow Road in the summer, arriving from Greek side PAOK Salonika making it a double landing at the club for the Canaries, who also signed Dimitris Giannoulis from the same side.

The winger made an emphatic debut for the Canaries, scoring two goals in a 6-0 demolition of Bournemouth in the EFL Cup.

Since then however he has not kicked on at Carrow Road, managing only three starts all season in the Premier League and he has not made an appearance this month for the Canaries.

In light of his lack of chances at Carrow Road, Tzolis is currently unhappy.

The winger took part in the Under-23s game against Aston Villa earlier this week of his own volition, playing the full 90 minutes as nevertheless the youth side succumbed to a 2-0 loss.

Manager Dean Smith urged Tzolis earlier in the week to forget about his price tag, being £8.8m, and admitted that the winger was not feeling especially confident.

With the Canaries being bottom of the table, relegation could be on the cards and it would not be surprising if an offer to leave the club came the way of the winger.