Stephen Elliott is of the view that new boy Jay Matete embracing the opportunity to play for Sunderland will stand him in good stead, which is something other recent midfield signings have struggled to do at the club.

Matete arrived at the Stadium of Light on deadline day of the January transfer window from rival League One side Fleetwood Town.

The Black Cats new boy has started his side’s last five league games on the trot, and played the full 90 minutes at the weekend in their 3-0 win away at Wigan Athletic.

Former star Elliott is impressed with Matete and stressed he is embracing carrying the Black Cats badge, something which other recent signings in midfield have struggled to do.

Elliott believes that Matete will go on to become the most successful at the Wearside giants among all their January signings as the club look to ensure they at least secure a playoff spot this season in the league.

“Out of all the January signings I firmly believe he will go on to be the most successful at the Stadium of Light”, Elliott wrote in his Sunderland Echo column.

“He also looks like he is embracing being a Sunderland player.

“This is something that recent midfield player signings have struggled to do.

“Hopefully he can stay fit and free from suspension going into these next few important months as Sunderland battle for promotion back to the Championship.”

Having finally returned to winning ways following a dreadful run of results in League One, Sunderland will now take a trip to the Valley to lock horns with Charlton Athletic at the weekend.