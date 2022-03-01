David Moyes has conceded that his West Ham United squad is not as strong as he would have wanted it to be at the end of the winter transfer window.

West Ham went into the January window with the intention to strengthen their squad, but they failed to sign even one player during the period.

They failed with bids for Leeds star Kalvin Phillips and Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, and Moyes later claimed that they even wanted to sign Luis Diaz, who joined Liverpool in January.

The West Ham boss insisted that the club were serious about bringing in the players he wanted, contrary to suggestions that their bids were more or less grandstanding.

However, he admitted that the strength of his squad is not where he would have wanted it to be at the end of the window.

Moyes said in a press conference: “Lots of clubs did not buy players.

“We were serious about trying to bring players in but for different reasons, it did not happen.

“We know we are short of where we want to be.”

Moyes will hope that his squad can manage to keep the club’s top-four hopes alive despite their failure to land players in January.