Napoli are currently planning to hold on to Newcastle United linked Victor Osimhen for at least one more season before they will consider selling him.

The Magpies invested substantial amounts in player recruitment during the winter transfer window, bolstering their squad across all departments.

And with four wins in their last five Premier League outings, Newcastle have climbed to 14th in the league standings, four points above the relegation zone and are well placed to survive.

Newcastle’s hierarchy are plotting to splash the cash again in the forthcoming summer transfer window and they have started to identify potential targets.

Napoli hitman Osimhen is among the names linked with interest from the Tyneside giants as they look to add to their goal-getting options.

However, according to Italian daily Il Mattino, the Serie A giants are planning to keep Osimhen in their ranks for at least one more season before they will consider allowing him to leave the club.

Napoli snapped up the Nigerian from Lille in the summer of 2020 for a fee in the €80m region and Gli Azzurri supremo Aurelio de Laurentiis is tipped to not be open to any big discounts if and when he decides to sell him.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle will pounce for the Nigerian when the window swings open in the summer.