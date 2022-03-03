Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is yet to take a final decision over potentially moving to Barcelona in the summer, according to Sky Deutschland.

The Dane’s future at Stamford Bridge is under the scanner as he is out of contract at the club in the summer, with no agreement over a new deal.

Although the Blues are keen to keep Christensen in their ranks beyond this season, negotiations over a new deal have stalled.

Christensen’s situation at Chelsea has seen him attract interest from elsewhere in the shape of German champions Bayern Munich and Spanish giants Barcelona.

It has been claimed that the Blaugrana are closing in on a deal to snare away Christensen from the Londoners on a free transfer in the summer.

However, the centre-back is yet to make a final decision on where to ply his trade from next season onwards and is yet to give Barcelona the green light over a move.

Barcelona are keen to secure Christensen’s signature, but he could reach an agreement in the near future with the Catalans.

The La Liga giants are also interested in snapping up Christensen’s Blues team-mate Cesar Azpilicueta, with the Spaniard also out of contract at Stamford Bridge in the summer.