Former Premier League star Gabby Agbonlahor has admitted that he is disappointed with West Ham’s transfer policy in the last window and fears their time to strike may have passed.

After contending for the top four places last season, West Ham are again in the European mix this term, though they have strong competition for the Champions League spots.

In the January transfer window, the Hammers failed to bring in any players to add depth to their squad and out of the new summer signings only Kurt Zouma has been a frequent starter for the club.

Agbonlahor revealed that he can definitely understand the frustrations of the Hammers fanbase and shares in them despite being a neutral as the London club did not strengthen in the winter window.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor said: “This season everyone was excited by West Ham, even the neutrals, West Ham were getting fourth this season, looking confident.

“But teams invest, don’t they, at the right time.

“In January it was the right time to go and get another central midfielder, maybe a centre-half and definitely another striker , you can’t just rely on [Michail] Antonio, you need a Plan B and I don’t think West Ham have a Plan B.

“So definitely for me they are just frustrating really, I am a neutral and I am frustrated for West Ham fans.”

The former striker added that with their Premier League rivals planning to invest in the summer, the moment may have passed West Ham and they risk getting left behind.

“Spurs are going to spend in the summer, Arsenal are going to spend, Everton are going to strengthen, Leicester will strengthen, Newcastle will strengthen, Wolves will strengthen, Villa will bring players in so it’s going to even harder next year for West Ham”, Agbonlahor added.

The Hammers are currently fifth in the table, two points behind Manchester United, but the teams below them have games in hand , with Arsenal having three, with the same number of points as West Ham.