Charlton Athletic manager Johnnie Jackson has confirmed that star striker Jayden Stockley is in a position where he can start the game against Sunderland this weekend.

Stockley had not played for the Addicks this year due to injury, but made his comeback in a substitute appearance against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

Before his injury, Stockley was scoring vital goals for the Addicks and he had netted seven times in 20 games in League One before being ruled out.

Jackson admitted that he did not expect Stockley to play the entire second half against the Owls and with that performance and his progress in training the striker is now fit to start against the Black Cats.

Another long-term injury for the Addciks has been that of Stockley’s partner up front Conor Washington and the boss stressed that being without the duo, his side have had to suffer.

Speaking to the South London Press, Jackson said: “He came in and did 45 at Sheffield Wednesday – probably longer than what I intended with him.

“I was maybe looking at 20 minutes to half an hour because of the length of time he’d been out.

“But it was the sort of game where I needed to make a change at half time and get the big man on.

“He came through fine and has had a good week of training.

“I think he’s in a position where he could now [start].

“He was playing really well before his injury.

“Him and Conor formed a really good partnership, it was the bedrock of our success we were having at that stage.

“For that to get ripped up, it disrupted us.”

Washington too is now expected to return from injury sooner rather than later and Jackson will be hoping he can rely on the front duo at the backend of the season.