Wes Burns has insisted that Ipswich Town are currently playing some of the best football he has been involved in during his career, but admits they still lack a cutting edge and killer instinct up front.

The Tractor Boys have only lost two League One games since Kieran McKenna took charge at the club and Burns has been one of the standout performers under him, with six goals to his name.

Burns was on target in Ipswich’s 1-1 draw against Morecambe at the weekend and is currently enjoying his football under McKenna as they push to get into the playoff spots.

The 27-year-old has revealed that he is currently involved in some of the best football in his career at Ipswich in terms of their playing style, dominance in possession and chance creation in the final third.

However, Burns admitted the Suffolk giants still lack a cutting edge and killer instinct up front and stressed they need to be more clinical in front of goal.

“We are definitely playing some of the best football I’ve been involved in during my career, in terms of a playing style, percentage of possession and number of chances created”, Burns was quoted as saying by twtd.co.uk.

“What we are lacking at the moment, when we are on top, is that cutting edge or killer instinct to get the goals.

“I have played in teams that didn’t create half as many chances as we do in games, but the difference was that we were able to put away the one or two chances that did come our way.”

Ipswich will be back in league action at the weekend against Burns’ former side Fleetwood Town and fans will be hoping the Welshman will add to his goal tally for the second game running.