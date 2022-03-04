Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini has revealed that the club will soon meet Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur target Paulo Dybala to discuss a new contract.

Dybala will be out of contract at the end of the season and he is yet to sign on a new deal with the Serie A giants, something which has placed a host of top clubs on alert, with Antonio Conte’s Tottenham, along with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, amongst those keen.

Negotiations over a new deal have not gone according to plan, but there are more meetings expected to take place between Juventus and the Argentine in the coming months.

The 29-year-old has not given up on the prospect of staying at Juventus, but the clock is ticking on his Turin deal.

Cherubini took stock of the situation and revealed that the club will soon meet Dybala to discuss the possibility of the forward signing a new deal with the club.

The Juventus deal-maker was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Calciomercato.it: “The issue of his renewal has been dealt with several times.

“In the next few days, we will meet not only him but other players in the squad who have expiring contracts.”

Dybala is keen on staying at Juventus but wants his new deal to reflect his importance in the squad.

Tottenham have been long-term admirers of the player and came close to signing him in 2019.