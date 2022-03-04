Manchester City linked Ryan Gravenberch has insisted that his complete focus is on his game in the pitch and insisted his agent is the one dealing with a potential contract extension at Ajax.

The Ajax academy product has caught the eye of several top clubs across Europe in the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich with his performances on the pitch.

English champions Manchester City have also been monitoring the 19-year-old’s progress at the Dutch giants with a view to potentially snapping him up in the summer.

Gravenberch’s current deal at Ajax expires in the summer of 2023 and the possibility of the club offering him a new deal is being floated, however the player has insisted that his agent is the one dealing with anything related to extending his stint at his current club.

The teenager added that his complete focus is on his game on the pitch and stressed he wants to keep any other details about his immediate future close to his chest.

“I knew this question would come”, Gravenberch was quoted as saying by Dutch outlet Voetbalprimeur.nl when asked about a possible contract extension at Ajax.

“My agent is working on that.

“I focus on football.

“I talk about it with my parents and my agent, but I keep that to myself.”

Super-agent Mino Raiola represents Gravenberch and it remains to be seen whether the Citizens will pounce on the Ajax starlet in the summer.