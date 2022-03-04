Newcastle United could face competition from Serie A heavyweights AC Milan for the signature of striker Hugo Ekitike in the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old forward hit the headlines in January when Newcastle wanted to sign him from French club Stade Reims.

His performances caught the attention of the Magpies and the club were prepared to offer big money to take him to England in the winter window.

Ekitike rejected a move to Newcastle after careful deliberation and chose to stay at Reims until the end of the season at least.

Newcastle are likely to try and sign him again in the summer, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, they will have to contend with competition from Italy.

AC Milan have been keeping track of the young striker as well and are considering a summer swoop.

They are expected to bring in a young forward in the summer as part of their recruitment plans.

And Ekitike has emerged as one of the names who will be on their shortlist for the next transfer window.

He has scored nine times in Ligue 1 season and this season is considered to be a top young talent in France.