The agent of Newcastle United target Jason Denayer, Jesse De Preter, has insisted that the centre-back is prioritising making a sporting choice in the summer and is not going to be motivated by money.

Denayer’s contract with current club Lyon expires in the summer and so far no agreement has been reached to extend his stay in France.

Consequently, the defender has become of interest to the Magpies, who are looking to snap him up on a free transfer in the summer, but they face competition from Spanish giants Barcelona.

De Preter revealed that the centre-back is willing to extend his deal at Lyon, but is in no hurry currently as he is weighing up the merits of each decision and their impact on his goal of playing in a Champions League final.

“Jason remains open to an extension”, De Preter said to Belgian daily Derniere Heure.

“He is in a comfortable situation and has the luxury of being able to weigh the pros and cons in order to make the right decision.

“His ambition is to play in a Champions League final.

“Not a dream, an ambition.”

The agent insisted that above all the centre-back is planning to make a sporting decision and not one based primarily on money as he wants to avoid any bad blood with his current club.

He also indicated that clubs will only start to decide the shape of next season’s squad in April and May.

“It is often in April-May that clubs make important decisions for the following season”, De Preter added.

“He is entering the best four or five years of his career and wants to make a purely sporting choice.

“If it was only a question of money, he would have already signed elsewhere.

“If he has to leave Lyon, he wants do it as he came: as a gentleman.

“But we want to avoid getting into a conflict and the situation becoming explosive.”

De Preter is clear in his view that Lyon need to do all they can to convince his client to stay at the club into next term.

“Honestly, I think Lyon need Jason”, De Preter added.

The centre-back has suffered from injury this season, but has still managed to make 14 appearances for the French club in the league, even getting on the scoresheet three times.

It remains to be seen if he will move to join Eddie Howe’s Newcastle revolution in the summer transfer window.