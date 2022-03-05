West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce and his backroom staff are flabbergasted by the club’s poor form, according to The Athletic.

Valerien Ismael was sacked from the managerial post at The Hawthorns after two successive defeats left the Baggies concerned about missing out on promotion.

Bruce was brought in to be his replacement to steer the club towards promotion and yet things have gone spectacularly wrong at West Brom.

Since Bruce’s appointment, the Baggies have obtained just one point in five matches and have scored just a single goal.

The situation has left Bruce and his staff befuddled as they can scarcely believe how things have deteriorated at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies’ poor form is also affecting the training ground and it has led to subpar displays both in preparation as well as on matchdays.

A lack of motivation is considered by the Baggies fanbase as the main instigator of the abysmal performances of the team.

West Brom are currently in 13th place in the standings as a result of their run, eight points behind sixth-placed Sheffield United, and promotion this season appears unlikely.