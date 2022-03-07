Jarrod Bowen is likely to miss West ham United’s upcoming Europa League clash against Sevilla, according to The Athletic.

Bowen has been one of the Hammers’ standout players this season, scoring 12 goals and setting up a further eleven across all competitions.

The winger had to leave the pitch early in West Ham’s 1-0 Premier League defeat away at Liverpool at the weekend owing to an injury to his right heel.

Following an MRI scan in London on Sunday, West Ham confirmed that Bowen did not suffer any significant damage to his foot.

The capital club are gearing up to take on Spanish giants Sevilla in the round of 16 in the Europa League on Thursday and boss David Moyes was hoping to have the winger back at his disposal

However, Bowen is likely to miss the trip to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium later this week.

West Ham’s medical staff are monitoring Bowen’s progress, but it is believed he will not be ready to return to the pitch in time to lock horns with Los Palanganas.

Said Benrahma replaced Bowen on Saturday against the Reds and it remains to be seen whether Moyes will opt to start him in place of the former Hull City man come Thursday.