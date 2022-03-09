Philippe Coutinho will have to take a significant pay cut to join Aston Villa on a permanent basis in the summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Lions roped in the Brazilian from Spanish giants Barcelona on an initial six-month loan deal in the January transfer window.

Coutinho has impressed with three goals and three assists in his first seven Premier League outings for Aston Villa and boss Steven Gerrard is keen to add him to his side on a permanent basis ahead of next season.

The Midlands outfit have secured an option make Coutinho’s move permanent in the summer for a fee of £33.4m.

However, the Barcelona loan star faces the prospect of having to take a massive pay cut to his £480,000-a-week wages to permanently move to Villa Park.

As part of his deal at the La Liga heavyweights, Coutinho earns £25m a year inclusive of taxes and Aston Villa are currently paying 25 per cent of his weekly purse, amounting to around £120,000.

Coutinho still has a year left on his contract at Barcelona and Aston Villa are also exploring the possibility of re-signing him on another loan deal with his salary tipped to dictate any permanent move.

As it stands the ball is in Coutinho’s court to decide whether he will want to continue his spell at Aston Villa beyond this season.