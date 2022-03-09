Leeds United and Newcastle United are lagging behind in the race to sign Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara as it is claimed Atletico Madrid are in pole position with a verbal agreement.

Kamara will be out of contract at the end of the season and will not be signing a new deal with Marseille to extend his stay with the French club.

Some of the biggest clubs in Europe have been tracking him and are attracted to landing him as a free agent in the summer.

Newcastle have been keen on Kamara for over a year and would like to tempt him to St James’ Park, while Leeds have also been credited with an interest in the player.

However, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Atletico Madrid are the ones who have a definitive edge in the race to sign the midfielder.

The Spanish giants tried to sign him towards the end of the winter transfer window and have continued to show interest in the 22-year-old.

Diego Simeone has given his blessing to the club’s pursuit of Kamara and the club are in pole position to sign him.

There is a verbal agreement between Kamara and Atletico Madrid over a move, but no deal has been finalised yet.

It remains to be seen whether either Leeds or Newcastle manage to turn the tide against Atletico Madrid in the race to sign Kamara.