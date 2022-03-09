Sevilla sporting director Monchi has warned his side that upcoming Europa League opponents West Ham United do not need a lot of the ball to dominate game and hurt the opposition.

Having qualified for the knockout stage of the Europa League as top of their group, a tough test awaits West Ham in the round of 16 as they are set to lock horns with Spanish giants Sevilla on Thursday.

Although recent results have not gone their way in domestic competitions, David Moyes’ men have ambitions of going far in the continental competition and many at Sevilla are expecting a tough tie.

Los Palanganas sporting director Monchi has acknowledged that the Hammers are a very good team and warned Sevilla that they do not need a lot of the ball to dominate a game and punish the opponents.

Monchi added that West Ham are a complete outfit under Moyes and are difficult to prepare for, given the quality individuals they have in their ranks.

“They [West Ham] are a good team”, Monchi was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Estadio Deportivo.

“I have seen their last two games, in the FA Cup against Southampton and in the Premier against Liverpool.

“It confirmed what I thought, that they are physically a very strong team, with a lot of pace in transitions.

“They do not need a lot of possession to dominate and they created many chances against Liverpool without having [a lot of] the ball.

“They are a difficult team [to deal with] due to their individual players and it is true that [Jarrod] Bowen will not be there, but they have alternatives.

“They are a very complete team and difficult to sink our teeth into.

“They can manage without having the ball and when they have it, they don’t need much to hurt you.”

Sevilla are having a good season in La Liga and are currently on a 13-game unbeaten run in the league although they did lose their last outing in the Europa League.