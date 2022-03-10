Juventus are consulting Everton over the possibility of cutting short striker Moise Kean’s loan spell and sending him back to Goodison Park.

Kean arrived on loan at Turin from the Toffees in the summer on a two-year loan deal, returning to the club from whose academy he graduated.

The Turin club have an obligation to buy the striker at the end of his loan spell as part of the deal but Juventus have reservations.

Kean has made 22 appearances for the Serie A side in the league but only nine starts and has mostly been used as option off the bench recently.

As such, Juventus are looking to end Kean’s loan spell after this season and are hoping to find the best solution with Everton, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.

With the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic in January, the Turin club consider Kean surplus to requirements in their attacking line-up.

Juventus are also not pleased with Kean’s performances; he has four goals and one assist in Serie A this term.

Kean has been linked to a move to Paris Saint-Germain in the coming summer after enjoying a fruitful season with them last term.