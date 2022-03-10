Liverpool and Manchester United target Ronald Araujo is relaxed about his situation at Barcelona and still wants to remain at the Nou Camp, according to Catalan journalist Gerard Romero.

The 23-year-old defender will enter the final year of his contract at Barcelona in the summer and several clubs have been keeping tabs on his situation.

Given his contractual situation, clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester United are believed to be considering making a move for him at the end of the season.

Barcelona have been in talks with him over a new deal but there is still no agreement over fresh terms between the club and the player.

There are suggestions that he has more lucrative offers on his table from the Premier League but it has been claimed that the Uruguayan is calm about the situation.

Araujo is happy at Barcelona and his dream is to continue at the Nou Camp going forward.

However, the defender wants the right kind of terms from Barcelona and wants his new contract to reflect his value in the team.

Barcelona want to get a new deal worked out before he enters the final 12 months of his current contract.