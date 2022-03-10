Charlton Athletic manager Johnnie Jackson is expecting a busy transfer window in the summer at the Valley, with a lot of arrivals and departures.

The Addicks have a number of players on loan that are due to return to their parent clubs in the summer, including the likes of Jonathan Leko and Akin Famewo, as well as players whose contracts run out in the summer, which include Conor Washington and Jake Forster-Caskey among others.

Charlton look unlikely to win promotion from League One this season and are looking at a summer rebuild.

Jackson thinks that with the players leaving and singings coming in to replace them, it is going to be a busy time at the Valley in the summer.

The Addicks boss also stressed the importance of approaching the summer with the right preparation and being ready to jump right into the mix of things when the window starts.

“We have got six loans all going back and the lads out of contract as well”, Jackson was quoted as saying by the South London Press.

“There is going to be quite a lot of business to do – outgoings and incomings.

“We need to be prepared so when the window does open and the season is finished that we can get cracking.”

The Addicks experienced a busy window last summer too, though they will be hoping their results next season will show more positive signs of their high turnover in the window, unlike this campaign.