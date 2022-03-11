Serie A giants Juventus have tabled a bid with Ajax for Manchester City linked midfielder Ryan Gravenberch for a move in the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old midfielder’s current deal expires at the end of next season and he has been tipped to leave Ajax in the forthcoming transfer window.

He is yet to agree to sign a new contract but has insisted that he will not walk away from Ajax on a free transfer, which indicates towards a move in the summer.

Manchester City are amongst the plethora of clubs who have an interest in signing the midfielder in the next transfer window.

But according to Italian daily La Stampa, Juventus have made the early move in the race to sign the midfielder by tabling an offer.

It has been claimed that the Serie A giants have offered a deal worth €25m to Ajax to take Gravenberch to Turin ahead of next season.

The offer is considerable but Ajax are believed to be looking to earn around €35m before agreeing to sell him.

However, for the moment, Juventus’ offer does not exceed the €25m mark as they seek to sign the Dutchman.

Ajax expect more clubs to join the race for the teenager, which is only expected to drive up the price.