Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has emerged as a potential target for Juventus for the next summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 28-year-old midfielder has managed to shake off his difficult first season at Arsenal and has been a key player as the Gunners chase a Champions League spot.

He has been pivotal at the heart of an Arsenal team who are now considered by some to be favourites to finish fourth in the Premier League at the end of the campaign.

His performances have piqued the interest of several clubs in Italy, who are now considering snaring him away from Arsenal.

And according to Italian sports daily Tuttosport, Thomas is being considered as a potential target by Juventus.

The Serie A giants are keen to invest in their midfield and are looking at a number of players across Europe.

The Ghanaian was a target for Juventus when he was at Atletico Madrid and he is again being looked at ahead of next season.

Juventus believe it would take at least €40m to even make Arsenal consider letting the player go in the summer.

But it seems unlikely that Arsenal will agree to sell Thomas, especially if they are in the Champions League next season.