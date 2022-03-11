Serie A side Torino are interested in signing Everton loanee Moise Kean on loan from Everton in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Kean rejoined Juventus on loan from Everton last summer but the 22-year-old has failed to convince on his return to Italy.

He has scored just four times in Serie A this season and the Turin giants are unlikely to take up the option to make the move permanent at the end of the campaign.

Kean is due to remain at Juventus until the summer of 2023, but the Italian giants would like to cut that spell short; however, Kean could still stay in Turin.

According to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport, Kean could be back in Italy and Turin in the summer transfer window.

It has been claimed Juventus’ local rivals Torino are interested in getting their hands on the striker ahead of next season.

The Serie A outfit like the Italy international and want to secure a deal to sign the forward on loan in the summer.

Torino are also prepared to include an option to buy in any loan agreement to convince Everton to let Kean join them.