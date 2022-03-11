Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui has indicated that his side could pay in the second of their Europa League tie at the London Stadium for not scoring more goals at home on Thursday night.

The Spanish side dominated West Ham in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie at home and a 60th-minute goal from Munir El Haddadi gave them a 1-0 win.

Sevilla had 22 attempts at goal, with six on target, compared to West Ham’s nine attempts with just three shots on target.

Lopetegui conceded that his side will have to suffer at the London Stadium in the second leg given how strong West Ham are at home.

He stressed that his side should have scored more goals to get a bigger advantage and pointed out that the Hammers recently made Liverpool sweat away at Anfield.

The Sevilla coach was quoted as saying by AS: “Of course, in the return leg, we will have to suffer even though we could have scored more goals from the many opportunities we had.

“We had 22 shots but West Ham just gave Liverpool a shake the other day.

“We have to be aware of the difficulty.”

West Ham are involved in European competition after Christmas for the first time since the late 1980s.