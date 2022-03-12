Newcastle United had a staggering offer of €100m refused for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the January transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

Osimhen arrived in Naples in the summer of 2020 and has put in eye-catching performances in his two seasons for the Italian club.

Napoli are making a bid for the Serie A title this season and will be banking on Osimhen producing the goods in the coming months.

The striker’s displays have seen him become in demand for clubs across Europe, with Newcastle linked with being admirers.

And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Newcastle tried their luck with a big offer for Osimhen in the January window, offering Napoli a fee of €100m.

However, Napoli knocked back Newcastle’s proposal as they consider Osimhen to be a key player and were not keen on losing his services.

Napoli though are braced for Newcastle to come in again for Osimhen in the summer transfer window, especially as they are well on their way to surviving in the Premier League.

This season, the striker has battled with injury but has still scored 13 goals in all competitions in addition to providing four assists.