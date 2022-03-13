Watford boss Roy Hodgson has hailed the travelling Hornets support after his side grabbed a valuable 2-1 win away at Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

Hodgson’s men were desperate for all three points to boost their Premier League survival hopes and took the lead through Cucho Hernandez in the 14th minute, while he then doubled the visitors’ advantage with 34 minutes on the clock.

Southampton did hit back, through Mohamed Elyounoussi on the stroke of half time, but they could not score again and Watford took home the three points.

Hodgson is delighted with the performance and saluted his side’s character to bounce back from losing on Thursday.

The veteran boss also tipped his hat to the Watford fans, who he feels made he match seem like a home encounter.

“I thought we played well today from the first minute. We weren’t doing that badly on Thursday”, Hodgson told BBC Sport.

“We’re not top of the table, we’re near the bottom and when you’re 3-0 down players have to show enormous character to get back from that.



“I’m really pleased with the performance today.

“The front players gave us another level of energy from what we’ve been seeing.

“I thought we created quite a few opportunities to score.

“Our crowd were incredible today – it was like a home game. You can’t ask more if you’re a Watford player.”

Watford still have a number of key games to come to afford them the chance to turn their season around, with Leeds United, Brentford and Burnley all set to visit Vicarage Road.